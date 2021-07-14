It was unclear why the principal objected to the use of the word. The school didn’t respond to requests for comment. Ms. Achouri said the principal warned her to be more careful about which words she uses around her son. Ms. Achouri said she later found out that the children were talking about gifts they hoped to get for Christmas. Her son used the word Islamic, she said, while explaining to his friends that his family celebrated Christmas despite being Muslim.

