Freight rates are starting to fall as shipping demand wavers

Trucking spot rates fell 22% during the first six months of this year, according to DAT, dipping below the contract rate in May for the first time in two years. By June, the average contract rate for the most commonly used type of trucking, dry van, was $2.93 per mile, 17 cents higher than the $2.76 per mile to move a load on the spot market.

