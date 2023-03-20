Home / Politics / News / French government narrowly survives first no-confidence motion
French government narrowly survives first no-confidence motion
20 Mar 2023
The 577-seat National Assembly lower house rejected the motion by just nine votes, with 278 votes in favour of ousting the government, speaker Yael Braun-Pivet announced
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's government on Monday narrowly survived the first -- and more risky -- of two no-confidence motions over its decision to bypass parliament and impose a controversial pension reform.
