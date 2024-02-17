French President Emmanuel Macron Opens Door to Palestinian State Recognition: We owe it to…
Recognising a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France, Macron said Friday at a meeting in Paris with Jordan's King Abdullah. We owe it to Palestinians, whose aspirations have been trampled on for too long.
French President Emmanuel Macron says recognising a Palestinian state is not a 'taboo' for France, as international frustration grows with Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories.
