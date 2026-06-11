Fresh blow to TMC: Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns, third exit in a week

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Prakash Chik Baraik has resigned from the Upper House. This is the third such resignation within a week.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan, Baraik said he was stepping down from the membership of the House with immediate effect.

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"I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," the letter read.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chair and the Secretariat for their support during his tenure. "I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha," the letter added.

The development comes amid intensifying internal rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger. Sushmita Dev resigned from Rajya Sabha on 10 June. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said on 8 June that he has resigned from Rajya Sabha and the party led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 8 June.

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No merger, says Ritabrata Banerjee Rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday categorically rejected speculation of any merger between the dissident faction and the Congress, asserting that the ongoing developments remain strictly internal to the organisation.

The development comes amid intensifying internal rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger. Sushmita Dev resigned from Rajya Sabha on 10 June. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said on 8 June that he has resigned from Rajya Sabha and the party led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 8 June.

"The count is currently 64 (MLAs). These people will come and submit a letter to the Speaker," Banerjee told ANI, claiming that support for his faction has increased from 58 to 64 MLAs. He added that the group would soon formally approach the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to consolidate its position.

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Dismissing merger speculation, he said, "Regarding a merger, as for our legislative party, we are certainly not joining the Congress. The MPs in Parliament, more than two-thirds of them, are not merging with the Congress either." Banerjee further stressed that no section of the party--including MPs, municipal representatives, Zilla Parishad members, or Panchayat members--is moving towards any merger.

"Who is merging with whom? There is no question of a merger at all," he asserted.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury distanced himself from speculation regarding any possible Congress-TMC merger, saying he was not aware of such discussions."I have no information about any merger or such things involving Bengal," Chowdhury told ANI, adding that he remains "in the dark" on the matter and will comment only if a formal decision is communicated.

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Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation of MP Sushmita Dev, effective June 10. Dev had earlier quit the TMC, marking another high-profile exit amid ongoing internal unrest.

I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect.

Following her resignation, Sushmita Dev said she intends to focus on working in Assam, sparking speculation of a possible political shift towards the BJP after she met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi. However, she maintained that her decision was based on personal and political reasons and denied allegations of opportunism.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.