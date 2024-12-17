Fresh troubles for Sanjay Singh? Goa CM’s wife file ₹100 cr defamation suit against AAP leader - Here’s why

A Goa court has issued a notice to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a ₹100 crore defamation suit by CM Pramod Sawant's wife. She alleges Singh linked her to a cash-for-jobs scam and seeks an apology.. Singh is supposed to respond to court by January 10, 2025.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, had recently addressed a press conference in Delhi where he allegedly made allegations against Sulakshana Sawant, the wife of CM Pramod Sawant.

Sulakshana Sawant filed a complaint in the civil court at Bicholim in north Goa. The ad-hoc civil judge heard the suit and issued a notice to Sanjay Singh, returnable on January 10, 2025.

Sulakshana Sawant requested the court through her lawyers to direct Singh to publish an apology clarifying that the said defamatory video/article and interview are false, not based on facts, and tender an unconditional apology, her complaint stated.

The complainant also urged the court to restrain Singh from making any public statements maligning her by injunction on social media or other platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Many aspirants had lodged complaints across Goa alleging they were forced to pay lakhs to some persons who promised to facilitate jobs in the Goa government.