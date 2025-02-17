Fresh tussle in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti? Eknath Shinde’s DCM medical aid cell plan raises doubts — what we know so far

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's latest move once again triggered speculation about a fresh rift in the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra. Shinde had decided to set up a "DCM medical aid cell" at Mantralaya. Shinde's close aide Mangesh Chivate will head the new medical cell.

The "DCM medical aid cell" was set up despite the existence of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) cell. The development, probably the first of its kind in the state, comes amid a tussle between Mahayuti allies in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over various issues, including guardian ministers' appointments, news agency PTI reported.

What will 'DCM medical aid cell' do? Mangesh Chivate reportedly said that the newly formed cell will not disburse funds but will coordinate with the state health ministry.

"When Shinde was chief minister, I was doing the same work using the CM Relief fund and we helped many people. Now, I will do the same work, except that this cell will not disburse funds, but provide all the assistance to needy patients," Chivate told PTI.

The cell will collaborate with the public health department but will not provide direct financial aid. Instead, it aims to enhance the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

"This cell will guide individuals on how to access relief through the CMRF [Chief Minister's Relief Fund], as well as the charitable hospital scheme, the National Child Health Programme, and the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme," Chivate was quoted as saying.

He said that financial support for needy patients would be coordinated through various social organisations.

The DCM medical aid cell is committed to ensuring that patients receive free health services, Chivate said.

Chivate previously led the CMRF during Shinde's tenure as Chief Minister, where a total of ₹267.5 crore was disbursed to approximately 32,000 patients for costly surgeries, including organ transplants and specialised treatments for children suffering from thalassemia and cochlear implant procedures, PTI reported.

This 'must not be politicised' Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Monday that no one should politicise Eknath Shinde's decision to set up a health assistance cell since it is a welfare measure.

Shirsat also said the chief minister taking control of CSR funds was not "appropriate since the latter can exercise his right through the CM Relief Fund".

The state social welfare minister added that Shinde had a soft corner for the health department when he was CM (between June 2022 and December 2024) and had prioritised the clearing of files related to financial assistance for patients.

