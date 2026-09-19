Fresh twist in West Bengal bypolls: Mamata Banerjee's party candidate from Rejinagar withdraws, takes U-turn later

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, Mamata Banerjee's party nominee for the Rejinagar Assembly by-election, announced on Saturday his decision to withdraw his candidature for the upcoming bypolls in West Bengal.

According to ANI, he cited the primary reason as the failure to secure the Trinamool Congress party symbol — the 'Twin Flowers'.

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Just hours later, Chowdhury retracted his statement and said he would be in the October 6 poll battle as per the wishes of the supremo, news agency PTI reported.

The development came a day after Banerjee's party's Nandigram by-election nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her candidature following a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

What did Rabiul Alam Chowdhury say? Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, a former TMC MLA, said in his Murshidabad home earlier in the day, “It is becoming difficult for me to motivate grassroots workers who have been facing regular harassment.”

"Also, it is an onerous task to familiarise the electorate with the new 'footballer' symbol in such a short time. In this given situation, last night, I informed Mamata di about my decision [not to contest]... Let's see," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

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However, hours later, Chowdhury, in another hurriedly convened press meet, said, "I will be contesting the bypoll. I have been assured of security by the police after the supremo [Banerjee] intervened... I had a conversation with our party chief, who directed me not to quit the poll fray. I have met officers of the Beldanga police station and they have also assured me and my cadre of security during campaigning."

"I am retracting from my earlier decision. I will see to it that none of our workers faces torture. Even if I have 10 activists, I will win," he added.

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On TMC candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for the Rejinagar Assembly by-election, ready to contest again, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "Previously, he had decided not to contest. This time he is saying that he is ready to contest the election. So my question to Mamata Banerjee and her party is that if a person is not ready to fight, why are you nominating him as a candidate, because he is not even confident enough to fight, and now you are giving all the responsibility of that seat to him. I don't know what the mindset of the TMC is..."

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TMC party symbol The Election Commission allotted the 'footballer' symbol to the Mamata faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and assigned it the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' amid a bitter feud with the rebel grouping over the party's name and 'flowers-and-grass' symbol.

The rival faction led by Arup Roy has been awarded the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the symbol of 'envelope'.

Mamata's party's Nandigram candidate withdraws Mamata's party's Nandigram candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey, who lost her job due to a teacher recruitment scam, on Friday met Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna along with her husband Satyajit before withdrawing her nomination, a day ahead of the deadline. The reasons for her decision were not immediately clear.

Faced with a sudden vacancy, Banerjee announced support for Congress's Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan, describing the Congress as a "sister party", and saying that the move was intended to strengthen the INDIA bloc ahead of October 6 bypolls.

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However, hours later, Pradhan was arrested in connection with criminal cases lodged against him during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Banerjee and her camp accused the BJP government of "acting in an authoritarian manner to crush dissent and win the bypoll by a huge margin".

Reacting to the allegation, BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said such charges were expected to be leveled by a "party centred on one person, whose activists had carried out attacks on the then opposition BJP after the 2021 assembly polls".

(With inputs from PTI)

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