From AI to energy, drugs to security: 13 Key outcomes of PM Modi’s SCO Summit visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 1 September that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must work unitedly to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism as well as its financing. The prime minister also said that there cannot be any room for double standards in combating the menace.

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In his address at the annual SCO summit in this Kyrgyz capital city, the prime minister also said that all wars and conflicts in the world must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy as no solution can be found on battlefields.

Modi also stressed that connectivity projects must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, remarks seen as an oblique reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The prime minister's comments on the need for dealing with terrorism assumed significance as they came amid New Delhi's relentless efforts to corner Pakistan on cross-border terrorist activities.

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The prime minister also said that there can be no solution to wars and conflicts on battle field and they must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also said that India supports all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade, and open new pathways for development.

For India, SCO is a confluence of great civilisation, culture and ideas, he said. Three main pillars of India's vision for SCO are security, connectivity and opportunity, Modi noted.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared 13 outcomes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SCO summit. Here are the outcomes.

1-Bishkek Declaration on the 25th Anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation



What does it mean?

Provides India a platform to articulate its positions on regional security, development and connectivity. Strengthens India's engagement with Central Asia and the wider Eurasian region

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2-Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation of 7 June 2002



What does it mean?

Enables India to participate in shaping the SCO's evolving institutional framework. Ensures India's interests are appropriately reflected in the Organisation's future functioning. Supports the inclusion of English within the SCO framework.

3- Decision on approval of the Regulations on the Universal Centre for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States



What does it mean?

Strengthens cooperation with SCO partners on terrorism, extremism, organised crime and

other transnational threats Enhances coordination and

information exchange on transnational security threats

4-Decision on approval of the Regulations on the Executive Committee of the

SCO Anti-Narcotics Centre



What does it mean?



Supports India's efforts against cross-border narcotics trafficking and narco-terrorism. Facilitates closer coordination among competent agencies of SCO Member States

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5- Programme of Cooperation among SCO Member States in Combating Drug Addiction until 2030

What does it mean?



Complements India's drug-demand reduction efforts. Enables exchange of good practices in prevention, treatment and rehabilitation. Promotes cooperation on

drug awareness and addiction prevention

6- Programme of SCO Member States on Coordination of Measures to Combat the Proliferation of Synthetic Drugs and their Precursors for the period up to 2030



There can be no solution to wars and conflicts on battlefields; they must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

What does it mean?

Addresses the growing challenge of synthetic drugs and precursor diversion

Improves information-sharing and operational

coordination among enforcement agencies

7- Statement on developing cooperation in the field of energy conservation and

energy efficiency



What does it mean?

Supports India's energy-efficiency and energy-security objectives. Provides scope for exchange of technologies, experience and best practices

8- Statement on the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Energy Systems



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What doe it mean?



Promotes cooperation in development, modernization and resilience of energy systems among member states. Advances India's energy efficiency and security objectives.

9- Statement on providing assistance to States affected by emergencies



What does it mean?

Complements India's capabilities in disaster management and HADR.

Enables sharing of expertise and capacity-building Promotes cooperation on

disaster-resilient infrastructure

10- Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement on cooperation between the Governments of SCO Member States in combating crime of 11 June 2010



What does it mean?

Strengthens India's cooperation with SCO partners against organised and cross-border crime. Facilitates closer coordination among

law-enforcement agencies

11- Memorandum between the Governments of SCO Member States on cooperation in combating climate change



What does it mean?

Provides an additional platform for cooperation on climate adaptation and mitigation. Supports climate-resilient development and technology cooperation

Enables capacity-building while reflecting India's development priorities.

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12: Memorandum between the authorised agencies of SCO Member States on

cooperation in the field of information

What does it mean?



Promotes institutional exchanges among SCO Member States. Facilitates possible wider dissemination of India's perspectives and initiatives

within the SCO information space

13- Memorandum between the Governments of SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence



What does it mean?

Provides scope for India to share its digital and Al experience.

Promotes responsible and inclusive use of Al. Expands technology and

innovation partnerships within the SCO

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.