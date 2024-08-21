From blind date to ‘First gentleman’: Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff speaks at Democratic National Convention

He met Kamala Harris on a blind date, and now Doug Emhoff is trying to convince Americans of his wife's merits after the country's equally whirlwind introduction to the Democratic nominee.

The first "Second Gentleman" in US history is speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, in what Harris's campaign views as a crucial moment in rounding out the vice president's public image.

The 59-year-old Emhoff, who gave up his own lucrative career as an entertainment lawyer to support Harris in the White House, was to paint a picture of a stepmother to a very modern blended family.

"I love you and I'm so proud of how you're stepping up for all of us," Emhoff was to say, according to extracts released by the campaign.

"She did it for me and our family. Now that the country needs her, she's showing you what we already know: She's ready to lead, she brings both joy and toughness to this task, and she will be a great president who we will all be proud of."

The energetic Emhoff was also expected to tell Democrats in Chicago about his own story and background as he looks to become the first ever "First Gentleman" to a trailblazing woman president.

For the Harris campaign, Emhoff's primetime address will play a crucial role in familiarizing Americans with Harris after she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket less than a month ago.

He has taken a very visible role as cheerleader-in-chief for his 59-year-old wife ever since Biden first picked her as his running mate back in 2020.

More recently, the father-of-two has been her attack dog against Donald Trump as the Republican former president unleashes personal and racially tinged insults at the Democrat.

"Mr Trump, I know you have so much trouble pronouncing her name," Emhoff said in a recent video, referring to Trump's habit of mispronouncing Kamala.

"After the election, you can just call her Madam President."

- 'Goofy dad' -

Harris and Emhoff met on a blind date arranged by a friend in 2013 and married the following year.

She said in an interview with CBS that Emhoff left an "adorable" voicemail after the date. He meanwhile thought the message was "ridiculous" and that he'd blown it - but she saved it and plays it on their anniversary every year.

Harris became a stepmother to Emhoff's then-teenage son and daughter from his previous marriage, Cole and Ella. Famously, they dubbed her "Momala."

In an unusual show of support, Emhoff's ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff defended the "loving, nurturing" Harris against the "baseless attacks" by Republicans for not having her own children.

Cole Emhoff meanwhile recorded a video message introducing his father on Tuesday, in which he spoke of the "blind date that would dramatically change all of our lives, forever."

He said their "blended family wasn't used to politics" but when Harris became first a California senator and then vice president, they all stepped up.

"It felt like Doug was a bit out of place on Capitol Hill, I thought 'what is my goofy dad doing here?' But he embraced it."

Emhoff himself has admitted that it didn't all come easily, especially when he took a leave of absence from his entertainment law job, which was earning him around $1 million a year.

Biden helped him at the time, saying to him "I know this must have been tough."

Since then, Kamala has called Emhoff her rock as Harris blazed a trail as the first female, Black and South Asian vice president in US history.

He too set a milestone, becoming the first ever Jewish spouse of a US president or vice president.

Under the Biden administration, Emhoff took on an increasingly high profile role, giving speeches calling out anti-Semitism after the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

He also performed ceremonial duties including leading the US delegation at the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympics.