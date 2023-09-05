From India to ‘Bharat’? Govt likely to bring proposal to change country's name in Parliament special session2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 02:45 PM IST
The five-day special session of Parliament is set to begin on 18 September and there is much anticipation around the possibility of a big decision from the government. After UCC and ‘one-nation, one election’ another guess is going around, which points towards an official change in our nation's name from 'India' to ‘Bharat’ through a constitutional amendment under Article 368.
Secondly, the official dinner invite to the G20 delegation from Rashtrapati Bhawan mentions the President as 'President of Bharat' rather than 'President of India.' Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacted to the changes in the dinner invite and said that the news of name change seems to be true.
“So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States." But now even this “Union of States" is under assault," Jairam Ramesh said.
The demand for changing the name of the country from India to Bharat has been raised several times and people like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has also supported the idea. The move is likely to be dubbed as another attempt to move away from the colonial legacy.
Notably, the change may come at a time when the 28-member Opposition bloc which is planning to fight the Lok Sabha 2024 election together is named itself as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The development may create fresh set of hostilities between the government and Opposition.