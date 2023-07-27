Narendra Modi has become the seventh incumbent Prime Minister in the country after Indira Gandhi to face a no-confidence motion ahead of the General election.

Yesterday, Lok Speaker Om Birla accepted the Opposition's no-confidence motion brought by Congress party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Centre in order to persuade PM Modi, to make a statement in the House on the Manipur violence that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive days.

It is the seventh instance wherein a no-confidence motion has been accepted within 12 months of the national election.

The previous six instances are: August 1966 against the Indira Gandhi government by HN Bahuguna; November 1966 against Indira Gandhi government by Umashankar Trivedi; July 1970 against Indira Gandhi government by Madhu Limaye; July 1979 against the Morarji Desai government by YB Chavan; August 2003 by Sonia Gandhi against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government; and July 2018 against the Modi government by Srinivas Kesineni.

It must be noted that when the 1979 motion was moved, the scheduled general elections were still three years away but were eventually conducted in 1980 due to the premature collapse of the Janata Party coalition government.

Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister faced maximum no-confidence motions - 15. She survived each of the 15 floor tests.

Floor leaders of opposition parties to meet today:

Floor leaders of opposition parties will meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday in Parliament to discuss important issues.

Meanwhile, all MPs of the I.N.D.I.An alliance will wear 'black' coloured clothes in Parliament as a mark of protest against the Manipur issue.

The Congress, as part of the newly formed I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance, along with Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has filed two separate no-confidence motions against the government.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion was taken at a meeting of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance parties held on Tuesday.

According to the opposition parties, Centre has failed in its responsibility to restore normalcy in Manipur by taking necessary Constitutional measures, so INDIA has brought the No-Confidence Motion to fix accountability of the government in this matter.

The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day against the government for not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue, as well as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement in both houses on the violence-racked northeastern state.