From Indira Gandhi to Modi, PMs who faced no-confidence motion ahead of Lok Sabha polls1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has become the seventh incumbent PM to face a no-confidence motion. This is the seventh instance of a no-confidence motion being accepted within 12 months of a national election.
Narendra Modi has become the seventh incumbent Prime Minister in the country after Indira Gandhi to face a no-confidence motion ahead of the General election.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×