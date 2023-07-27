The previous six instances are: August 1966 against the Indira Gandhi government by HN Bahuguna; November 1966 against Indira Gandhi government by Umashankar Trivedi; July 1970 against Indira Gandhi government by Madhu Limaye; July 1979 against the Morarji Desai government by YB Chavan; August 2003 by Sonia Gandhi against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government; and July 2018 against the Modi government by Srinivas Kesineni.