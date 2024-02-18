From 'Indira's Third Son' to BJP ally? Kamal Nath's reported defection sends shockwaves through Congress
The 77-year-old Congress veteran Kamal Nath is reportedly unhappy over not being considered for Rajya Sabha by the party that he has been part of for over five decades of his political career.
In January, Congress party spokesperson Alok Sharma said, during an interaction with a TV channel, that he wonders if Kamal Nath aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. Sharma's 'derogatory remarks' against the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister earned him a show cause notice from the party.