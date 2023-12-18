From Jairam Ramesh to Manoj Jha: Full list of 45 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for ruckus over security breach issue
The suspension comes as the opposition parties demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on the security breach incident in Lok Sabha
The 13 December incident of security breach in Parliament is leading to an unprecedented showdown between the government and opposition parties. The showdown in both Houses of Parliament led to the suspension of 33 MPs from Lok Sabha and 45 MPs from Rajya Sabha on Monday. The suspension comes as the opposition parties demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on the security breach incident.
The Opposition leaders also questioned the rationale of the Prime Minister who spoke about the Parliament security breach with a newspaper but refused to talk about the same in the House. "The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13th security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session. INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward, and legitimate demand. But Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility," Congress' Jairam Ramesh said in the post.
