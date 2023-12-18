The 13 December incident of security breach in Parliament is leading to an unprecedented showdown between the government and opposition parties. The showdown in both Houses of Parliament led to the suspension of 33 MPs from Lok Sabha and 45 MPs from Rajya Sabha on Monday. The suspension comes as the opposition parties demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on the security breach incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suspension of 78 MPs comes days after 14 MPs were suspended last week on the same issue. The total number of MPs suspended from Parliament has reached a staggering 92.

In Rajya Sabha, it all started with the suspension of TMC MP Derek O'Brien, who was the first to be suspended over the demand for discussions on security breaches in Parliament. The matter didn't end with his suspension as the ruckus continued and 34 more MPs were subsequently suspended from the House for remaining for the Winter Session of the Parliament. Moreover, 11 MPs were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Full list of MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha Those suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session are Congress's Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, Amee Yajnik, Naranbhai J. Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Phulo Devi Netam, Shaktisinh Gohil, KC Venugopal, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala; TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Santanu Sen, Mausam Noor, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam; DMK's M Shanmugam N R Elango, Kanimozhi NVN Somu and R Girirajan; Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Kumar Jha and Faiyaz Ahmad; CPI (M's) V Sivadasan; JDU's Ram Nath Thakur and Aneel Prasad Hegde; NCP's Vandana Chavan; Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Javed Ali Khan; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji; Kerala Congress (M) MP Jose K Mani; and Independent legislator Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

Besides, those 11 MPs suspended and their names sent to the Rajya Sabha Committee of Privileges are Congrrss's Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar and G C Chandrashekhar; CPI's Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P; DMK's M Mohamed Abdulla; and CPI (M) legislators John Brittas and AA Rahim.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Narendra Modi-led Union Government over a large number of suspensions in the Parliament and said “With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Opposition leaders also questioned the rationale of the Prime Minister who spoke about the Parliament security breach with a newspaper but refused to talk about the same in the House. "The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13th security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session. INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward, and legitimate demand. But Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility," Congress' Jairam Ramesh said in the post.

