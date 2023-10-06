As elections are around the corner, the fight between Congress and the BJP has intensified on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tweeted a morphed image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, showing him as Ravaan, a multi-headed king of demons in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The BJP captioned the picture, "The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat".

The morphed graphic has been styled like a poster of a film in which Gandhi has been shown with 7 heads and 'Ravan...A Congress Party Production, Directed by George Soros' was written on the photo.

Soros is a billionaire investor who has been accused of being involved in anti-India activities.