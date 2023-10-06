As elections are around the corner, the fight between Congress and the BJP has intensified on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tweeted a morphed image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, showing him as Ravaan, a multi-headed king of demons in the Hindu epic Ramayana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP captioned the picture, "The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat".

The morphed graphic has been styled like a poster of a film in which Gandhi has been shown with 7 heads and 'Ravan...A Congress Party Production, Directed by George Soros' was written on the photo.

Soros is a billionaire investor who has been accused of being involved in anti-India activities.

BJP's poster on Gandhi has come two days after Congress shared a picture of PM Modi and Amit Shah - that looked like a movie poster - with the text “PM Narendra Modi as Jumla boy" written on it. The party captioned the post with: “Going to hit the election rally soon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another post had “Who is the biggest liar" written on it with PM Modi's picture next to “Me".

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's sister and senior Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi has lashed out at PM Modi over the graphic.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Hindi wrote, "Most respected @narendramodi ji and @JPNadda, to what level of degradation do you want to take politics and debate? Do you agree with the violent and provocative tweets being posted from the official Twitter handle of your party? Not much time passed and you took a vow of uprightness. Have you forgotten oaths like promises?". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the graphic of Rahul Gandhi "shameful", and alleged that the BJP wants to murder Rahul Gandhi.

"No words are enough to condemn the 'shameful' graphic on the BJP handle comparing Rahul Gandhi ji to Ravana. Their nefarious intentions are clear, they want to murder him. He lost his grandmother and father to assassinations. They withdrew his SPG protection to score petty political points," Venugopal posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After evicting him from his secure residence, they haven't allocated another house that he has requested for. All this points to a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP to eliminate their fiercest critic, someone who attacks the very core of their hate-filled ideology," the Congress general secretary added.

Congress leader PL Punia said that BJP "nervousness" was evident. "As elections near, their (BJP's) statements change... It is unfortunate that such statements are made. This is the BJP's nervousness that they are making such statements. This is condemnable. They are trying to change the narrative. BJP is scared that they would have to leave because of the INDIA Alliance," Punia said

