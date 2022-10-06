From ‘Katappa’ to 'traitors', 'betrayer': Uddhav, Shinde spar at Mumbai rallies

Thackeray, who started his speech ahead of Shinde, mounted a scathing attack on the chief minister and his supporters, saying their reputation as "traitors" will never be washed away. "As time changes, Ravan's face also changes. Today, it is the traitors (who are Ravan). When I was unwell and underwent a surgery, I had given the responsibility to him (Shinde). But he conspired against me thinking I will never stand up on my feet again," the former chief minister said. The Shiv Sena does not belong to any one person, but it belongs to all loyal party workers, Thackeray said, adding, "If you feel I should not remain the Sena president, I will quit." "There is a limit to lust for power...After the act of treachery, he now wants the party, its symbol and also wants to be called the party president," Thackeray said, targeting his one-time trusted aide who served under him in the MVA cabinet.