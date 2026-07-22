From Kharge's birthday to Rahul's sit-in: How Congress' unprecedented protest near PM Modi's residence unfolded

Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, surprised the Union government by staging a sit-in protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday. The Congress leaders demanded resignation of prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march in Delhi on Monday.

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The Congress party’s top leadership surprised not just the government and the police but also several of its MPs in staging a sit-in at one of the gates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, according to a report in PTI.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Protest LIVE: LS LoP says protested to bring national attention

The protest was unprecedented in that no Leader of the Opposition has in recent times staged a protest on the high-security stretch – Lok Kalyan Marg, earlier known as Race Course Road – which houses the official residence of the prime minister.

For the party's top leaders to stage a protest at such a high-security area, it was important to maintain secrecy, as otherwise the area could have been blockaded, a party leader in the know of the developments said.

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Monsoon Session of Parliament It started with Parliament, where Rahul Gandhi and Congress had been demanding a debate on the police crackdown during the CJP protest on Monday. Thousands of people participated in a march to Parliament on Monday called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on the first day of the Monsoon session to push for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco.

At 2 pm on Tuesday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid ruckus by opposition leaders. Congress MPs were asked to gather at party President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg. Kharge turned 84 on Tuesday and the Congress leaders assumed they were being invited to celebrate the Congress president's birthday at his house, according to an NDTV report.

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Around 50 MPs were at Kharge’s house. With the number in mind, the Congress leadership thought of walking up to the gate of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the PM residence which is about 15-20 minute from Kharge’s official house.

The walk led by Gandhi siblings began at 3. 15 pm. The leaders arrived at LKM at around 3.30 pm and began their sit-in.

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The images and videos flashed. Sloganeering began. Chief Minister of Karnataka K Shivakumar and Kerala CM V D Satheesan, besides several Congress MPs, raised slogans against the Prime Minister.

In less than an hour, Union Minister Jitendra Singh arrived to meet Rahul Gandhi. Singh failed to convince Rahul and others to end the protest. Rahul demanded resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Soon, Singh took to X and slamming Rahul Gandhi for going back on his word. Singh said Rahul earlier wanted a debate on NEET-related issues but later added the resignation part which, according to him, was against the democratic principles.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also arrived at the protest site around 6.30 pm. So did NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule. Around that time police action began. By 7 PM, all leaders - including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Yadav - had been detained. Images of Rahul Gandhi being picked were soon viral on social media.

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Rahul Gandhi was taken to the Chhatrasal Stadium, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to the Mandir Marg police station. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi visited Priyanka Gandhi at the police station. Gandhi siblings were released around 9 pm.

Also Read | CJP Protest News LIVE: 6 FIRs filed over CJP Parliament march

Congress released another photograph of Rahul Gandhi. This time, the Leader of the Opposition was pictured from behind, with stains on his clothes and one shoe missing, in what appeared to be an attempt to reinforce its claim that he was dragged by authorities during the protest.

A meeting of the India bloc is scheduled on Wednesday to decide the future course of the protest. A strategy will also be finalised to corner the Centre on the paper leaks issue and its handling of the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and the Congress.

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The Congress leadership thought of walking up to the gate of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the PM residence which is about 15-20 minute walk from Kharge’s official house.

The Monsoon Session has already been washed out for two consecutive days. No business is expected to take place on Wednesday – the third day of the session.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.