From speaking about covid-19 pandemic to the natural calamities that the nation faced to the ongoing border skirmish with China at Line of Actual Control(LAC), the PM tried to address a host of issues.

PM Modi also spoke about the importance of India becoming a self-reliant country and asking the citizens to remain cautious as the country goes into unlock mode from the lockdown .

Here are the top ten higlights of PM Narendra Modi's 66th 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The whole world noticed India’s commitment and might when it comes to safeguarding her sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM said that those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship…she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away

Today, in the fields of defence and technology, India is relentlessly endeavouring to advance on those fronts…. India is taking strides towards self-reliance.

PM also expressed his thoughts as the country moves into Unlock 1.0 fromthe lockdown, he said "one will have to focus deeply on two points- defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it. During the unlock period, we have to stay more vigilant compared to the lockdown period".

PM also spoke about the traditional indoor Games of India in a new and attractive avatar. Those mobilizing theresources pertaining to these games, the suppliers and start-ups associated with these traditional indoor games will become very popular, and, we have to remember that, our Indian sports are also local, and we have already pledged to be vocal for local.

Monsoon has now reached large parts of the countryand meteorologists are very enthusiastic about the rains and are full of hope. If the rainsare bountiful, our farmers will reap a bumper harvest and the environment will also be green.

The PM also spoke about the agricultural sector and how many aspects of this sector too were in a state of lockdown for decades. PM said that the sector has now been unlocked. On the one hand grants freedom to farmers to sell their produce to anyone they wish to, anywhere; on the other hand, this has paved the way for enhanced loans.

The PM said that the country has a very rich heritage of traditional sports.

Pointing towards the monsoon the PM said during the rainy season we should also take the initiative to think and do something similar to protect nature and to protect the environment. Just like at many places, preparations would have begun for Ganesh Chaturthi. Can we try this time to make eco-friendly Ganesh statues and worship only them?

Today on the 28thof June, India is paying homage to one of her former Prime Ministers, who led the country through a critical phase. This day marks the commencement of the birth centenary year of our former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao ji

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via