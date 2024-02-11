'From Moon to bullet train...': BJP MP says Modi has taken development to a new height | Watch
Union minister Giriraj Singh applauds PM Modi's vision on India's development and mentions that even people in Pakistan appreciate his regime. He also comments on Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav's lack of trust in their own MLAs.
Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a press statement on Sunday in Begusarai, Bihar.
Last month, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the BJP in Bihar.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to seek trust vote with NDA alliance tomorrow | 10-point
Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) has issued a three-line whip to all of its MLAs to be present and vote for the ruling alliance during the floor test.
Besides, RJD's MLAs have also been put up at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav to prevent poaching.
