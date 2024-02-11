Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a press statement on Sunday in Begusarai, Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Giriraj Singh said that "From Moon to bullet train, PM Modi has taken the development to a new height", and added, "Modi not just focused on building a new Parliament but also 50,000 Gram Panchayat".

Under PM Modi's regime road infrastructure has strengthened such as ‘Pragati Maidan road, 4 or 6 lanes highways, and Delhi-Meerut Expressway’, Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the UPA era, the discussion used to be held on scams whether ‘coal scam or 2G scam’ but in NDA's regime, people talk only about 'development' and 'growth', the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department added.

Singh in Hindi said, "Modi ji kaam karte hai aur Rahul Gandhi social media mein bakwaas karte hai (Modi focuses on work while Rahul Gandhi talks bosh on social media)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Singh slammed AIMIM Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi over his speech at the Ram Temple in Lok Sabha on Saturday. Singh said, "This person (Owaisi) has harbored so much of hatred in his heart...Wish such people had gone to Pakistan in 1947...Today, the people of Pakistan are also lauding PM Narendra Modi's regime and his vision on India's development but Owaisi wants Pakistan in India".

Ahead of the Bihar floor test, scheduled for 12 February, Singh took a swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party. He said, "Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav do not trust their MLAs and hence they (MLAs) are caged...But no one wants to be caged anymore...".

Last month, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the BJP in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) has issued a three-line whip to all of its MLAs to be present and vote for the ruling alliance during the floor test.

Besides, RJD's MLAs have also been put up at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav to prevent poaching.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!