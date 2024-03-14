From overseeing Article 370 abrogation to heading MHA desk on Ayodhya, meet Gyanesh Kumar, the new Election Commissioner
Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from Kerala cadre, has worked with Union Home Minister Amit Shah before. During his tenure in the Home Ministry, he oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 and headed the special desk on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya case.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-level committee on March 14 picked former bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the Election Commissioners, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informed.
