Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.50 -0.70%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,195.30 2.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 266.55 0.85%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.80 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.80 -0.54%
Business News/ Politics / News/  From overseeing Article 370 abrogation to heading MHA desk on Ayodhya, meet Gyanesh Kumar, the new Election Commissioner
BackBack

From overseeing Article 370 abrogation to heading MHA desk on Ayodhya, meet Gyanesh Kumar, the new Election Commissioner

Written By Gulam Jeelani

Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from Kerala cadre, has worked with Union Home Minister Amit Shah before. During his tenure in the Home Ministry, he oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 and headed the special desk on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya case.

Gyanesh KumarPremium
Gyanesh Kumar

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-level committee on March 14 picked former bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the Election Commissioners, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informed. 

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is one of the members of the PM-led panel. The vacancies were created after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February and the surprise resignation of Arun Goel recently. 

One of the new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar is a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre. Kumar, 60, has worked with Union Home Minister Amit Shah before. He retired as secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, which comes under Amit Shah, on January 31, 2024. Before that, he also served as the secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Also Read: Why did election commissioner Arun Goel resign out of the blue ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Oversaw Article 370 abrogation

Kumar was posted as Joint Secretary Kashmir Division in Amit Shah-led Home Ministry when Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019. 

In 2020, Kumar, posted as additional secretary, headed a dedicated desk in the Home Ministry to look after all matters related to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, including the formation of the trust. 

The Supreme Court on November 9 had ordered the setting up of a trust that would eventually pave the way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. At that time, Kumar headed the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) affairs in the Home Ministry. The Ayodhya cell under the Home Ministry was created in 1990.

BTech from IIT, Kanpur  

Born on January 27, 1964, in Uttar Pradesh, Kumar is an engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur where he did a BTech in Civil Engineering. He has also done a PG in Economics from Harvard, USA besides studying CFA at the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI).

Kumar’s father was a doctor and his grandfather was a freedom fighter and later a principal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Mar 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App