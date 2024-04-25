Lok Sabha polls 2024: From Sharia Law to ‘intruders’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath unleashes fierce attack on Congress
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Congress for supporting inheritance tax, accusing the party of seeking to distribute wealth to intruders. Yogi highlighted the Congress' “history of resource looting” and claimed it was now eyeing the common man's property.
Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda's controversial remark on ‘inheritance tax’ amid a political debate on the grand old party's poll promise of ‘wealth distribution’ has drawn flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath launching a scathing attack on Congress over ‘sharia law’ and the ‘inheritance tax' issue.