Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Congress for supporting inheritance tax, accusing the party of seeking to distribute wealth to intruders. Yogi highlighted the Congress' “history of resource looting” and claimed it was now eyeing the common man's property.

Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda's controversial remark on ‘inheritance tax’ amid a political debate on the grand old party's poll promise of ‘wealth distribution’ has drawn flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath launching a scathing attack on Congress over ‘sharia law’ and the ‘inheritance tax' issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The senior BJP leader said the Congress' mindset was revealed during the tenure of the UPA government and the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“What Sam Pitroda said yesterday was advocated for by the then Home Minister P Chidambaram too. Congress looted the country's resources for almost 60-65 years. Now, it has its eyes set on common people's property," Adityanath said as quoted by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That is why it is talking about Inheritance tax. It will distribute it among people who are intruders. Who doesn't know that behind the crores of intruders, Rohingyas, in different parts of the country is Congress' vote bank policy?" the chief minister asked.

Yogi charged that the Congress has always done politics at the cost of the nation, and inheritance tax was a part of it.

‘Congress wants to impose Sharia law’ Adityanath charged on Tuesday the Congress wants to implement Sharia law in India. This came days after PM Modi claimed the opposition party had ensured distribution of people's property to the Muslim community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congress has once again come to the nation with their false manifesto. They say we will implement personal laws, which means Sharia law, if voted to power. Will this country now be run by the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or by Shariat?" the BJP's star campaigner asked.

The UP chief minister further elaborated his remark, saying the Congress will implement Muslim law because PM Modi stopped the practice of triple talaq. He then asked people “Do you want the Congress and Samajwadi Party to loot your property?"

How ‘inheritance tax’ row started? During a TV debate, Sam Pitroda said, “In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 percent to his children, 55 percent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Congress has distanced itself from the controversial remark. Pitroda himself has come out with a clarification. "Who said 55% will be taken away? Who said some thing like this should be done in India? Why is BJP and media in panic?"

"I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts ? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with policy of any party including congress," he added.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

