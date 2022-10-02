FTC probes market power of one of country’s biggest anesthesia providers

USAP has battled with insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc. over its payment rates. Two years ago, the company left UnitedHealth’s network and sued the insurer in Colorado and Texas state courts, alleging the insurer took unlawful steps to force it out of UnitedHealth’s network and hurt its relationship with hospitals and physicians. The two sides later reached an agreement for USAP to be a part of UnitedHealth’s network, and USAP dropped the lawsuit. UnitedHealth said at the time that USAP sought payments that were “almost double the median rate we pay other anesthesiology groups."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}