Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the only way to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection now was a full lockdown. "GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Later, in another tweet, Gandhi said he just wants to make it clear that a lockdown is now the only option because of a "complete lack of strategy" by the government of India.

"They allowed, rather, they actively helped the virus reach this stage where there's no other way to stop it. A crime has been committed against India," the former Congress chief alleged.

The Congress has been critical of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.71 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are among the other states in the list of 10.

India's total active caseload has reached 34,47,133 and now comprises 17.00 per cent of the country's total positive infections.

