FW de Klerk, South African president who helped end apartheid, dies at 85

Like many Afrikaans youth at the time, Mr. de Klerk was raised as an Afrikaner nationalist. At the core of this nationalist ideology was a belief that Afrikaners, who descended from Dutch colonialists in South Africa, were separate from and superior to the indigenous people of South Africa. When the Afrikaner-led National Party came to power in 1948, ending years of British colonialism, this belief shaped the system of racial segregation that became known as apartheid.