G20 draft declaration leaves paragraph on Ukraine blank4 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST
G20 sherpas have been struggling for days to agree on the language because of differences over the war, hoping to get Russia on board to produce a communique.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - G20 negotiators were unable to resolve disagreements over the wording of the summit declaration on the war in Ukraine on Friday, according to a draft seen by Reuters, leaving any possible breakthrough to bloc leaders during the two-day meeting.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message