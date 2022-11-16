G-20 leaders agree to declaration against war, pressuring Russia5 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 06:52 PM IST
Major economies overcame divisions to put out a joint statement that focused on the economic fallout of the Ukraine conflict
NUSA DUA (INDONESIA) : Leaders of the Group of 20 countries unanimously endorsed a declaration saying the war in Ukraine is hurting the global economy, a message that showed Russia’s increasing isolation on the world stage as the costs of the conflict mount.