G-20 leaders agree to declaration against war, pressuring Russia
Major economies overcame divisions to put out a joint statement that focused on the economic fallout of the Ukraine conflict
NUSA DUA (INDONESIA) :Leaders of the Group of 20 countries unanimously endorsed a declaration saying the war in Ukraine is hurting the global economy, a message that showed Russia’s increasing isolation on the world stage as the costs of the conflict mount.
G-20 representatives, including those from Russia and China, signed a statement that focused on the economic damage caused by the violence and called for an end to the fighting. The joint declaration marks a diplomatic victory for Western diplomats seeking to rally global opposition to Russia’s aggression.
“Today’s era must not be of war," said the declaration agreed in Bali, Indonesia, by leaders from the world’s 19 largest economies and the European Union.
Discussions about the war and its fallout punctuated speeches, one-on-one meetings and news conferences involving leaders of developed and emerging economies alike. “Stop the war. I repeat, stop the war," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday.
Leaders from the Group of Seven nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization called an emergency meeting Wednesday morning in response to news that a missile had struck a Polish town near the Ukrainian border, killing two workers at a granary. After the meeting, President Biden said it didn’t appear that they were fired from Russia but that officials were still investigating.
Drafting the final declaration and describing the conflict in Ukraine as a war involved difficult negotiations. Russia and China don’t typically use that term. Chinese officials have referred to the conflict as the “Ukraine crisis" since it began, and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, continued using this label during bilateral meetings in Bali.
Beijing’s endorsement of the declaration seemed to signal a subtle shift in Chinese messaging on Ukraine, by acknowledging the “war" label without necessarily adopting it. The declaration also said the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons was “inadmissible"—a position Beijing has openly taken in recent weeks, including during Mr. Xi’s bilateral talks with Mr. Biden, according to the White House.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who didn’t attend the leaders’ gathering and was represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, has hinted that he would consider using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has faced recent setbacks on the battlefield. Moscow’s troops withdrew from the strategic southern port city of Kherson last week, and Ukraine’s forces reclaimed a swath of northeastern territory in September.
The fissures between the U.S. and its allies on one side and Russia and China on the other were still visible in the final statement. The declaration said “most members" of the group strongly condemned the war and blamed the fighting for stoking inflation, holding back economic growth and worsening food and energy shortages worldwide.
It also said some members expressed other views about the war, including on the effect of sanctions, though the statement didn’t elaborate. Broad Western sanctions on Russia have hit its economy hard, and Moscow blames the punitive measures for pushing up energy and food prices.
Russia came under pressure at the summit to agree to extend an initiative to allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea that is due to expire Saturday.
The Black Sea grain initiative is aimed at easing food shortages in the developing world by ensuring grain from Ukraine can be shipped safely out of the country’s ports to world markets. The deal, agreed by Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine, is also aimed at facilitating Russian exports of food and fertilizer after the country’s economy faced sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.
At a news conference Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said discussions with the parties to the deal are continuing and that Mr. Putin had signaled he is open to an extension. “It is important for this process to continue for the whole world," Mr. Erdogan said.
The declaration agreed by G-20 leaders pledged cooperation on economic policy as the global economy teeters on the cusp of recession.
Central banks led by the U.S. Federal Reserve are ratcheting up interest rates to beat back rocketing inflation. Rising prices and interest rates are pushing up import bills and borrowing costs in developing countries. Europe is bracing for a tough winter as Russia throttles its energy supplies.
The G-20 pledged to coordinate economic policy responses to mitigate the fallout from the economic downturn, though no major new actions or agreements were announced to address the global turmoil. The forum said members would promote public and private investment, undertake economic reforms and work to untangle supply chains disrupted by war and the pandemic.
Leaders pledged financial support for poor countries hit by rising food and energy prices and struggling with heavy debts. They registered concern over the deteriorating debt situation in some vulnerable countries and encouraged creditors to agree to restructurings and offer debt relief to countries requesting assistance.
Expectations for a leaders’ agreement were low heading into the summit. A meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in October failed to reach consensus. Joint statements expected at a forum in Cambodia attended by the U.S., Russia, China and other Asian countries just before the G-20 leaders’ gathering couldn’t be agreed either.
“There is not a single person in the world who has not felt the impact of Putin’s war," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday. “In Indonesia, the rest of the G-20 have refused to let Russia’s grandstanding and hollow excuse-making undermine this important opportunity to make life easier for our people."