G20 Summit: AAP vs LG debate over funding of Delhi's makeover

G20 Summit Preparations: A war of words has begun between the BJP and AAP over funding of beautification projects in Delhi for the G20 Summit that is scheduled to take place on 9th and 10th September in the national capital.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said the Constitution does not give LG VK Saxena power to sanction money for projects in the national capital, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

"Whatever work done by PWD and MCD is done using taxpayers' money. PWD did not even get a penny from the Centre. A total of 89 roads have been beautified by PWD, and the work involved cleaning, planting of trees and resurfacing them," the AAP minister said.

He also asserted that it is the Delhi government's money that means it is taxpayers' money. “There is no money given by the Centre or LG."

“Show me any article of the Constitution or lawbook that gives LG power to sanction even a single penny," Bharadwaj added.

Responding to the remarks, LG Saxena said if someone wants to take credit for the work done by him, they can, while noting that if that was the scenario, it meant that the Centre is doing good work.

“I don't want to comment much on it. But would only like to say that we will continue doing our work. If someone wants to take credit for it, they can. I am satisfied with this thing that if I am doing some work and someone wants to take credit for it, it means that we are doing good," the LG said as quoted by PTI.

This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday claimed that Delhi's makeover for the G20 Summit has been funded by the Central government and accused the ruling AAP dispensation in the national capital of taking credit for it.

The G20 Summit in Delhi is all set to commence on September 9. The summit will be held for to days and will be joined by representatives of member nations as well as guest nations.

During the summit, representatives will engage in discussions about diverse economic reforms. The summit will be concluded with the adoption of a G20 Leaders' Declaration.

The declaration will consist of priorities and other points discussed and agreed upon during the meetings. As the national capital gears up to host the international summit next month, know all about the G20 Summit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}