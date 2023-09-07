G20 Summit: EU expresses concern over draft joint communique on Ukraine issue1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST
The 2022 G20 Summit in Bali produced a joint declaration that criticized Russia for its actions in Ukraine.
New Delhi: European Union officials have indicated their disapproval of the draft text for the joint communique scheduled for release at the New Delhi G20 Summit, citing disagreements over language related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
