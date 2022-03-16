G-23 member Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tomorrow

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Azad's meeting with the Gandhis carries much significance amid dissatisfaction of G-23 leaders over the working style of the Congress leadership
Following Congress' poll debacle in five states, senior leader and members of the dissident "G-23" group Ghulam Nabi Azad, is likely to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Thursday, reported ANI.
The news agency also said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present at the meeting.
It is believed that Azad will present the final proposal of the G-23 members before the party's high command. The group, which has been critical of the leadership, had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding an organisational overhaul.
Azad's meeting with the Gandhis carries much significance amid dissatisfaction of G-23 leaders over the working style of the Congress leadership.
A meeting of the group was held at Asad's residence earlier in the day, with Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish TewariMani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar present.
According to ANI, the meeting was set to be held at the residence of Kapil Sibal, who had invited the leaders of G-23 and other parties to his residence for dinner but the venue was shifted to Azad's residence after Sibal's recent "attack" on the Gandhis.
Sibal had after the Congress' rout in five assembly polls given an interview to a newspaper and said that it was time for a leadership change in the party and for someone else other than the Gandhis to head the Congress.
"Leadership is in cuckoo land… I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'," he had said.