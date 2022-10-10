Gandhi family blessing me and Mallikarjun Kharge: Shashi Tharoor

Clarifying the rumours that Kharge is an official candidate for party chief and he is not, to this Tharoor said, "Some people are saying Kharge is an official candidate and I am no one. But I want to say that the Gandhi family is unbiased and no one is an official candidate as we are standing for strengthening of the Congress party. If someone is saying that delegates are asked to vote are a certain person but it's not true."