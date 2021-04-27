Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari tests positive for coronavirus

Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari tests positive for coronavirus

Premium
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to the state from a prison in Punjab, in Lucknow on Friday.
1 min read . 03:32 PM IST PTI

  • Mukhtar Ansari was found COVID positive in a rapid antigen test on Saturday, which was confirmed in an RT-PCR test on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer N D Sharma said.

BANDA : Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari tested positive for coronavirus and has been kept in isolation in the district jail here, officials said on Tuesday.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari tested positive for coronavirus and has been kept in isolation in the district jail here, officials said on Tuesday.

Mukhtar Ansari was found COVID positive in a rapid antigen test on Saturday, which was confirmed in an RT-PCR test on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer N D Sharma said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Mukhtar Ansari was found COVID positive in a rapid antigen test on Saturday, which was confirmed in an RT-PCR test on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer N D Sharma said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He has been kept in isolation at Barrack No. 16 in the jail.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health, Banda Government Medical College Principal Mukesh Kumar Yadav said, adding that despite testing positive for the infection, Ansari did not show symptoms.

Jail Superintendent Pramod Tripathi said his condition is normal.

Mukhtar Ansari is a BSP MLA and was brought here from a Punjab jail on April 7 after an SC order.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.