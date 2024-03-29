Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies: A look at the life and times of the 'Bahubali’ of eastern UP
While he was acquitted in most of the 63 cases against him, Ansari was, however, convicted in at least eight criminal cases since 2022. In April 2023, Ansari was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari died following a cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on March 28. Ansari, a former five-time legislator, was facing about 63 criminal cases involving murder, kidnapping, and extortion.
