Gates foundation adds board members after billionaires’ divorce

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the foundation was discussing governance changes after the divorce of two of the world’s richest people. In July, the foundation said it would add trustees. It also said that if after two years either of the co-chairs decides they can no longer work together to lead the foundation, Ms. French Gates would resign as co-chair and trustee, according to terms of a private agreement in their divorce. Should that happen, Ms. French Gates would receive funds from the Microsoft Corp. co-founder that are separate from the foundation’s endowment for her own philanthropic work.