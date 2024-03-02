Gautam Gambhir on Saturday announced that he is quitting active politics to focus on cricket commitments and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘allowing him to serve people’

Gautam Gambhir is a BJP MP from East Delhi seat. He defeated Congress Party's Arvind Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi in 2019. Sharing the information on X (previously Twitter), Gambhir said, “I have requested Hon’ble Party President@JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM@narendramodiji and Hon’ble HM@AmitShahji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!"

The news shocked many as it comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

Who is likely to replace Gautam Gambhir?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) was held at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting focused on discussing Lok Sabha election seats across approximately 17 states. During the meeting, decisions were made regarding over 155 seats, the details of which are expected to be released within the next couple of days.

Soon, the party is likely to announce its candidate list soon. It is highly speculated, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva or party general secretary Harsh Malhotra will replace Gautam Gambhir.

The Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May, on the seven seats in Delhi will be a direct contest between the BJP and the candidates of INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress.

AAP has fielded Sahiram Pehelwan from South Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra from the West Delhi seats. The Congress is yet to announce its candidates from Chandni Chowk, North East and North West constituencies it got in the seat-sharing agreement with AAP

