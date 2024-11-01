Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Gave clean chit to itself': Congress slams Election Commission for ‘condescending non-reply’ to Haryana poll complaints

'Gave clean chit to itself': Congress slams Election Commission for ‘condescending non-reply’ to Haryana poll complaints

Livemint

Senior Congress leaders have criticised the Election Commission for its response to complaints regarding the Haryana elections, claiming it issued a self-serving statement that belittled the concerns raised by petitioners.

'Gave clean chit to itself': Congress slams Election Commission for ‘condescending non-reply’ to Haryana poll complaints

Senior Congress leaders slammed the Election Commission on Friday for its “condescending" response to complaints about the recently concluded Haryana polls. The party claimed that the poll body had “given a clean chit to itself" and shared a “generic non-reply" that primarily focused on diminishing the complaints and petitioners.

"We have carefully studied your response to our complaints. Not surprisingly, the ECI has given a clean chit to itself…If the current ECI's goal is to strip itself of the last vestiges of neutrality, then it is doing a remarkable job at creating that impression," the party said in its letter.

The Opposition party said it had been compelled to write a counter-response due to the “the tone and tenor" of the ECI message as well as “the language used and the allegations made against the INC".

“ECI gave a non-reply to Congress' specific complaints in 20 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Haryana," said Congress general secretary Ramesh.

“If the Prime Minister thinks of himself as God, his CEC will obviously think of himself as God’s gift to mankind," jibed senior Congress leader Pawan Khera.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.