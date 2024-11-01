Senior Congress leaders have criticised the Election Commission for its response to complaints regarding the Haryana elections, claiming it issued a self-serving statement that belittled the concerns raised by petitioners.

Senior Congress leaders slammed the Election Commission on Friday for its “condescending" response to complaints about the recently concluded Haryana polls. The party claimed that the poll body had “given a clean chit to itself" and shared a “generic non-reply" that primarily focused on diminishing the complaints and petitioners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have carefully studied your response to our complaints. Not surprisingly, the ECI has given a clean chit to itself…If the current ECI's goal is to strip itself of the last vestiges of neutrality, then it is doing a remarkable job at creating that impression," the party said in its letter.

The Opposition party said it had been compelled to write a counter-response due to the “the tone and tenor" of the ECI message as well as “the language used and the allegations made against the INC". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ECI gave a non-reply to Congress' specific complaints in 20 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Haryana," said Congress general secretary Ramesh.

“If the Prime Minister thinks of himself as God, his CEC will obviously think of himself as God’s gift to mankind," jibed senior Congress leader Pawan Khera.