‘Gayab’ and gone wild: Congress poster triggers BJP fury; netizens turn to Grok

Pahalgam terror attack: It has barely a week since the gruesome terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that killed 26 people. Now, the Congress and BJP have landed in a wild verbal duel on social media, after the grand old party came up with a new poster.

Trying to decode what the Congress's message was, netizens even turned to AI tool Grok.

What was the Congress' post about? Coming to the poster, that triggered the heated debate between the two parties, the highlight of the post is the word ‘gayab’ (missing), positioned over a headless figure.

Although the figure has no face, it seemingly ‘wore’ a bandhgala kurta, churidar pyjama, and black footwear as its outfit.

The controversy escalated when Pakistan’s former minister reshared the poster with hashtag ‘Naughty Congress’. Since then the Congress has been receiving severe backlash from both the BJP and the internet users.

Fawad Hussain's post

‘Acting like Pakistan’s sleeper cells': BJP In response, national in-charge of BJP's Information & Technology department, Amit Malviya slammed the Congress, claiming that the party leaders acted like “Pakistan's sleeper cells.”

“ Congress leaders are acting like Pakistan’s sleeper cells. Just look at their irresponsible and reprehensible statements — going so far as to deny the victims’ families even dignity in death. Despite voluminous evidence and firsthand accounts from witnesses to the killings, the Congress, like an ostrich, seems to have buried its head in the sand,” Amit Malviya posted on X.

He even shared a poster, stating “ Congress = Pakistan's PR agents.”

Amit Malviya slams Congress

Another BJP leader Lakshmi Singh wrote on X: “Gayab toh Congress and pakistan hoga bohut jald,” which loosely translates to: “Very soon, Pakistan and Congress will go missing.”

Who is ‘gayab’? Grok answers Netizens, meanwhile, turned to Grok for an answer, asking the AI tool, who the Congress party was referring to as ‘Gayab’.

Grok's reply to 'gayab' poster