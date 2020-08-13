A day before the crucial floor test in Rajasthan, Congress has finally managed to puts its house in order as chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot shook hands on Thursday evening before the start of the legislative party meeting.

Taking note of the rebellion and the return of Pilot to Congress after allegedly refusing to work with Gehlot anymore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now decided to demand a no confidence motion in the assembly if Gehlot does not move a trust vote in assembly on Friday.

“We are bringing a no-confidence motion tomorrow in the Assembly along with our allies," said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly and senior leader of BJP. Senior leaders argued that there were a lot of differences in the government and it was important for the people of the state to know that instead of working for people, the chief minister and former deputy chief minister were fighting against each other at the time of pandemic.

“The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion," said Satish Punia, BJP Rajasthan president.

The meeting of Gehlot and Pilot, which took place at former’s official residence, is seen as an indicator of burying the hatchet between the two leaders. The development came hours after Congress revoked the suspension of two MLAs from the rebel camp - Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh. The revocation paved way for all the rebel MLAs to attend Thursday’s legislative party meeting.

Amidst voices of dissent from MLAs supporting Gehlot who questioned the return of rebel MLAs, the chief minister on Thursday reiterated the need bury past differences and move on. “Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive & forget in the interest of country, state, people and in the interest of democracy," Gehlot wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

With the return of Pilot led 18 rebel MLAs, Congress will be in a comfortable position in the legislative assembly and returns to its original strength of 107 MLAs apart from support from smaller parties and independents. This includes 6 MLAs who were earlier in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – a move that has been legally challenged and hearing in the Rajasthan High Court will resume on Friday.

Pilot was last month sacked from the post of deputy chief minister and state unit chief after he raised a banner of revolt along with MLAs loyal to him bringing the state government under threat. The political stalemate continued for over three weeks when the Congress’ top leadership swung into action on Monday. Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra which led to party president Sonia Gandhi eventually announcing a three member committee to look into grievances of rebel MLAs paving the way for a resolution.

