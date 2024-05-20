General Elections 2024: Women voters take center stage once again in Indian electoral landscape, says report
2024 general elections saw a notable increase in voter turnout with 45.1 crore voters compared to 42.6 crore in 2019, indicating a rise of 2.5 crore voters. Female voters increased by 93.6 lakh, surpassing male voters' rise, hinting at a shift in Indian politics.
