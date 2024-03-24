Lok Sabha Elections 2024: General (retd) VK Singh said he will continue to serve the country and its citizen, but in a “new form”.

General (retd) VK Singh said on Sunday will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and has been two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform about his decision to contest the 2024 polls. His statement came ahead of the BJP's fifth list of candidates.

In the post, VK Singh said, "I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country, Ghaziabad, as well as, from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me," VK Singh said.

He add that with these feelings, he made a difficult decision, but a thoughtful one. “I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh also thanked everyone and said, “Your love, support and faith have always inspired me. Going forward, I will continue my service the country and all the citizens, just in a new form."

Earlier in the day, Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday. He said he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) joined the BJP on Sunday.

The Lok Sabha Elections will take place across India in seven phases, starting April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

