Germany puts Nord Stream 2 pipeline on hold amid Ukraine crisis, raising supply

Sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow could also make it difficult to finance, pay for and transport Russian oil and gas in the coming months. President Biden on Tuesday introduced new sanctions on Russia and said he would take steps to soften the effect of the crisis on gasoline prices. The U.K. froze assets of five banks—none of them major funders of the oil-and-gas industry—and the European Union proposed restrictions on lending to the Russian government among other measures. Lawyers say the sanctions regime is likely to evolve.