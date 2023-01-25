Home / Politics / News /  Germany to send tanks to Ukraine, with US set to follow
Back

BERLIN : Germany will send 14 of its modern Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coordinated push with the US and other allies to escalate their support for Kyiv ahead of an expected Russian offensive, the government said Wednesday.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout