Germany to send tanks to Ukraine, with US set to follow
Berlin says it and allies will quickly provide two battalions of Leopard tanks for Ukraine
Berlin says it and allies will quickly provide two battalions of Leopard tanks for Ukraine
BERLIN :Germany will send 14 of its modern Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coordinated push with the US and other allies to escalate their support for Kyiv ahead of an expected Russian offensive, the government said Wednesday.
Germany will send 14 of its modern Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coordinated push with the US and other allies to escalate their support for Kyiv ahead of an expected Russian offensive, the government said Wednesday.
The announcement follows days of intense diplomacy between Berlin and Washington, which is expected to announce a donation of up to 50 US-made Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine later Wednesday.
The announcement follows days of intense diplomacy between Berlin and Washington, which is expected to announce a donation of up to 50 US-made Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine later Wednesday.
In addition to pledging German tanks, Berlin said other countries would provide German-made tanks out of their own stocks as part of a broad coalition to boost Kyiv’s armed forces. The goal would be to quickly put together two tank battalions’ worth of Leopard 2 tanks, with the initial battalion arriving in Ukraine within three months, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Wednesday. Two battalions typically comprise close to 100 tanks.
Whether the tanks will arrive in Ukraine for the next phase of the war is uncertain. Military experts have warned that Russia is preparing for a spring offensive using mobilized personnel whose training is now nearing completion and who are gradually being moved closer to the front lines. U.S. officials have said that the delivery of Abrams tanks would take several months.
Berlin’s initial delivery will come from the German military’s own stocks, Mr. Pistorius said, adding that the training of Ukrainian tank crews would begin shortly in Germany. The package will include logistics, munitions and maintenance.
“This decision hews to our known line, which is to support Ukraine to the best of our ability," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a written statement. “We are acting in close international coordination."
The coordinated moves mark a new threshold in the West’s assistance to Ukraine. While Kyiv’s supporters had long provided the country with Soviet-era weapons in their own stocks, they had so far rejected Kyiv’s repeated demands for modern, Western-made main battle tanks, which experts say will be needed for Ukraine to retake territory currently held by Moscow.
The decision comes despite mounting fears among some German officials and the public that sending tanks could drag Germany into the conflict and prompt a military response from Moscow. Unlike the U.S., the U.K., France or Russia, Germany doesn’t have its own nuclear deterrent.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Scholz addressed these concerns, urging German voters to “trust me and trust the federal government…We will make sure that this support continues without increasing the risks for our country."
Countries such as Poland, the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark and Spain have already signaled that they would supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters on Tuesday that his country was considering sending 18 tanks to Kyiv.
Britain said earlier this month that it would deliver a company of its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. France has promised to send AMX-10 wheeled armored vehicles, which are often referred to as light tanks because of their powerful guns, but has yet to pledge its own Leclerc main battle tanks.
Germany’s allies welcomed Berlin’s announcement on Wednesday. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the initiative to send Leopards to Ukraine was right.
“Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive firepower. Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace," he said.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who was critical of Berlin’s initial reluctance to deliver tanks to Ukraine, praised the German chancellor.
“Thank you Olaf Scholz," Mr. Morawiecki said on Twitter. “The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia. Together we are stronger."
The expected arrival of well over 100 modern Western tanks, which are greatly superior to the Soviet-era models used by Russian forces, will enhance Ukraine’s capability to both fend off a renewed offensive as well as launch its own counterattack to capture more occupied territory, according to experts.
One battalion of battle-ready Leopard 2 A6 tanks in mint condition will be sent within three months, together with ammunition and all the necessary logistics, while a second battalion will comprise the older A4 model and is to be dispatched at a later stage, Mr. Pistorius said.
“This is an important game-changer, at least in this phase of the war," he told reporters in Berlin.
Wednesday’s announcement comes after over a week of negotiations between Berlin and Washington, officials from both countries said. On Jan. 17, Mr. Scholz told President Biden that he would only send German tanks to Ukraine if the U.S. did the same with its Abrams vehicles. Mr. Biden promised to try to overcome the resistance to such a move by his defense officials, officials familiar with the conversation said.
U.S. officials had long said that the Abrams was too complex for Ukraine’s purposes and that setting up the necessary supply chain would be too complicated.
The negotiation was handled by national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and his German counterpart, Jens Plötner, as well as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns and Mr. Scholz’s chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, multiple officials said.
On Tuesday, Mr. Sullivan notified his Berlin counterpart by email that the U.S. would commit tanks within months, a decision that paved the way for Mr. Scholz’s announcement on Wednesday, according to officials familiar with the exchange.
Some German officials warned against seeing the Western tanks as a silver bullet in the war, and said that even the modern models were vulnerable to antitank weapons and drones.
After celebrating the expected tank donations, some Ukrainian officials called for Western warplanes.
“And now, dear allies, let‘s establish a powerful fighter jet coalition for Ukraine," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrij Melnyk wrote on Twitter.