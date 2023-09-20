‘Getting a little jealous…’: Amit Shah trolls Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a dig at Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after he interrupted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey when he stood up to speak on the Women’s Reservation Bill
