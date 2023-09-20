Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Getting a little jealous…’: Amit Shah trolls Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:31 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a dig at Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after he interrupted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey when he stood up to speak on the Women’s Reservation Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament

Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, claiming that the latter was ‘getting a little jealous’. The remarks came after the Leader of Congress interrupted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey amid debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“I want to ask Adhir Ranjan ji, will only women care for women, can men not speak up for them? What kind of society do you want to build? Women’s welfare, women’s concerns…brothers should be a step ahead. That is the tradition of this country. Everyone has the right to think of women’s welfare. And when Nishikant ji stood up from our side to speak, what was his (Chowdhury’s) objection? Maybe because he didn’t get the chance to speak first, he is getting a little jealous," Amit Shah said.

Dubey had addressed the lawmakers after Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniam. Chowdhury and other MPs from the opposition however insisted that the Government should have nominated a woman MP to speak.

ALSO READ: PM Modi brought Women's Reservation Bill at right time: BJP's Nishikant Dubey

The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill – also called the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyum – for consideration on Wednesday. It seeks to provide one third reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies and has drawn a mixed response from political parties.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 06:31 PM IST
