Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, claiming that the latter was ‘getting a little jealous’. The remarks came after the Leader of Congress interrupted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey amid debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“I want to ask Adhir Ranjan ji, will only women care for women, can men not speak up for them? What kind of society do you want to build? Women’s welfare, women’s concerns…brothers should be a step ahead. That is the tradition of this country. Everyone has the right to think of women’s welfare. And when Nishikant ji stood up from our side to speak, what was his (Chowdhury’s) objection? Maybe because he didn’t get the chance to speak first, he is getting a little jealous," Amit Shah said.